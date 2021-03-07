Malakwen outshines opponents to clinch NCBA Golf Series in Kitale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Stephen Malakwen displayed awesome golfing skills to clinch the third leg of NCBA Golf Series event at the Kitale course.

Playing off handicap 20, Malakwen got his mitts on the coveted trophy after garnering 40 stableford points.

Handicap 7, Faith Chemutai also fired 40 stableford points but lost out on countback.

The top four players all amassed 40 points but lost it on countback with Handicap 29 Dennis Plapan settling for third and Ben Cheruiyot (h.14) taking fourth place.

Chemutai’s position went to William Muguima. Playing off handicap 18, Muguima shot 38ponts on both nines.

Francis Gitau was the first nine winner while Chemutai won nearest to the pin.

NCBA Group Director, Strategy and Integration, James Mugo said that NCBA is keen on partnerships and sponsorships that drive transformation, with sports being a key area of focus for the company.

“Our goal is to facilitate the growth of golf locally and in the process make Kenya an international golf destination. In addition, as a business, we believe sports sponsorships is a key avenue towards reaching out to our stakeholders across the country,” said Gachora.

Limuru will host the next round of the NCBA series on March 27.

The series, which culminates in December, has already traversed Thika, Vet Lab and Kitale.