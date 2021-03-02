How ADAK, DCI helped AIU pin Kenyan Bahraini for doping ban

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 02 – The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) played a crucial role as Kenyan turned Bahraini Nelly Jepkosgei was slapped with a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Jepkosgei who was due to be eligible to compete for Bahrain from August this year will serve a three-year ban, having been pardoned the mandatory four-year ban after accepting the charge for falsifying a hospital document.

According to the AIU report, Jepkosgei who competed at last year’s Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi is said to have falsified a document alleging that she had gone to see her sister in hospital after she was involved in an accident after being absent on her indicated Whereabouts schedule.

Jepkosgei had filed her whereabouts to indicate that she would be at her home address in Kapsabet between 8pm and 9pm, but when the Doping Control Officers came, she was not present throughout the duration.

“The DCO (Doping Control Officer) was advised by the Athlete’s husband that the Athlete had received a phone call informing her that her sister had been in a road traffic accident such that the Athlete had had to leave her home address in an emergency before the DCO’s arrival,” a report from the AIU read.

-Unsuccessful test report

It added; “The DCO was informed by the Athlete’s husband that the Athlete would not return home before the end of the 60-minute time slot. The DCO nevertheless remained at the Athlete’s specified home address for the remainder of the 60-minute time slot, but the Athlete did not return. Accordingly, the DCO filed an Unsuccessful Attempt Report.”

When the athlete was notified of the apparent missed test, the Athlete’s representative sent a response stating the earlier reasons that she had to leave her house in an emergency and later sent documents to further corroborate her statements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She sent in a discharge summary from the Kapsabet County Referral hospital to confirm that indeed her sister had been admitted after an accident. She also accompanied both their birth certificates to confirm relations.

However, upon further probing, they could not provide more sufficing evidence, forcing the AIU to seek the help of ADAK and the DCI.

The two bodies went to the hospital as well as local police to try and find out whether indeed there was an accident and also if the sister had been admitted at the hospital. However, both these claims were found to be false.

-No accident records

“It was confirmed that there were no records of the car accident alleged by the Athlete on 18 March 2020 or of any accident report filed by an individual bearing the Athlete’s sister’s name,” the report from the AIU further reads.

It further adds; “The Medical Superintendent of Kapsabet County Referral Hospital confirmed that the Athlete’s sister did not appear in the hospital records as having been admitted on 18 March 2020 and that the specific number given on the Discharge Summary related to a patient with a different name.”

“He also confirmed that the doctor’s name and signature given on the Discharge Summary did not belong to any staff member of the Kapsabet County Referral Hospital and that the Discharge Summary was a forged document.”

A notice of charge was issued on February 1 and on the 18th, she wrote back her response admitting to the charge and accepted the consequences.