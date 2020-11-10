Odibets offers financial boost for Harambee Stars ahead of Comoros tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Leading Kenyan betting site Odibets has offered a substantial financial boost to national football team Harambee Stars ahead of their crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros on Wednesday night at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa announced that the betting firm will offer a financial boost to the team to motivate them as theys eek to beat Comoros on Wednesday and enhance their chances of qualifying for a second consecutive Cup of Nations.

Mwendwa believes that the initial partnership between the Federation, Harambee Stars and Odibets will be a start to many more and bigger partnerships.

“We thank Odibets for supporting Harambee Stars especially ahead of the Comoros match tomorrow. We view this as a start of good things. When corporates see the value in football, it means we are heading in the right direction,” Mwendwa noted.

On his part, Dedan Mungai, Odibets General Manager stated, “Odibets has come in to boost the national team and as a company we are committed to stand with the team through thick and thin. The days of players feeling demotivated should be behind our backs.”

FKF and Odibets have already partrnered in sponsoring the grassroots County Leagues across the country as well as the running of the Odi Mtaani tournaments.