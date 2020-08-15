Teddy Akumu scores maiden goal for Kaizer Chiefs, Olunga hits 11th in Japan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Playing as a centre back, Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony ‘Teddy’ Akumu scored his first goal for Kaizer Chiefs as the South African giants stretched their lead on top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Polokwane City on Saturday.

Akumu who didn’t play in midweek against Bidvest Wits was handed his chance against Polokwane and started off in his preferred midfield position before being switched to defense in the second half after Daniel Cardoso was substituted.

The former Zesco United and Gor Mahia midfielder tapped home at the back post off a corner in the 75th minute to tie the game at 1-1 after substitute Willard Katsande had scored four minutes earlier.

Polokwane had gone 2-0 up with Lesiba William Nku scoring in the 17th minute before Jabulani Maluleke doubled their tally in the 61st minute of the game.

Chiefs who are under pressure from Mamelodi Sundowns for the title completed the comeback in the 79th minute when Samir Nurkovic scored a belter from range to make it 3-2. A difficult outing

A lot of positives to pick

Meanwhile in Japan, striker Michael Olunga scored the solo goal for Kashiwa Reysol as they lost 3-1 to second placed Cerezo Osaka. This was their first loss in the last five games.

Bruno Mendes opened the scores for Osaka in the fifth minute before Reysol’s Taiyo Koga turned the ball into his own net 10 minutes after the restart.

Jun Nishikawa scored the third for Osaka three minutes to time but Olunga pulled one back for Reysol a minute later for his 11th goal of the season.

Reysol face Vissel Kobe in their next match on Wednesday.