Atuka: Malkia’s Confidence Flying High Ahead Of Poland encounter in Paris Olympics

PARIS, France, Jul 30 – Indefatigable Kenya national women’s volleyball team captain Trizah Atuka has singled out world number three Poland as Pool B’s sturdiest team at the ongoing Olympics in Paris.

But the Malkia Strikers’ skipper is predicting a more robust encounter against Poland, adding that their spirited fight with Brazil pushed her teammates confidence sky high.

Malkia started their Paris Olympic Games campaign on a losing note after going down 3-0 (24-14,25-13,25-12) to Brazil in their opening Group B match at the South Paris Arena on Monday.

“It was a good game and besides that, we were able to enjoy ourselves. We enjoyed every single point that we laid our hands on. Obviously, Poland is next in line, the strongest team here in my opinion. Brazil’s match was an eye-opener,” expounded Atuka when asked about Wednesday match against Poland. Malkia Strikers skipper Triza Atuka speaking to Capital Sport at the Paris 2024 Olympics mixed zone. Photo/ ALEX ISABOKE

She added, “But having played Brazil, most of the players have realized that Poland is a team we can equally match and do even much better.”

Atuka reckons that opening matches are always quite tough and difficult, as there is no opportunity to see if what players grasped in training is working.

But after the match against Brazil, Atuka is confident that the girls were able to ascertain what’s working, and are ready to make amends in the next match.

“Going down by three sets is not the kind of result that we wanted, but we had good moments, and we are happy that we have improved on our reception which is usually an issue for us whenever we come for these big championships. But I think we just had errors on making the side-out,” Atuka averred.

She continued: “Brazil has also done really well in their defense, especially the front defense which is the blocking and back-court, I think maybe we can go and work on that during training and see how we can make our side out tick.”

–Living Her Dream— Malkia Strikers captain, Triza Atuka posing for a photo at the Marseille International Airport before the team departed for Paris Olympics Village from Miramas. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

Atuka says it was amazing experience making her Olympic debut against Brazil

“It was such a surreal experience albeit emotional. I happy that I am living the dream, a dream I have always wished for, and always worked for. Prior to the shrill of the first whistle, I oozed confidence and told myself that I just want to enjoy this game regardless of the result. Every moment on the court remined me of the journey that I have been through,” Atuka told Capital Sport.

Atuka goes on to explain that the Brazilians played a very fast match to a level they could easily bamboozle their court adversaries.

“They did not play high tosses, they did quick ones indeed, so getting a few blocks meant a lot. I must admit that we are trying and with more of this, we will go places.”

Meanwhile, Atuka calling on the young members of the team to raise their bars higher ostensibly to attract scouts.

She advised: “I believe many people are watching us play, and there are a lot of scouts here following every single match. I am really impressed that the younger players didn’t succumb to pressure despite fears of stage fright which evaporated soon enough. After this I’m sure so many players will land pro deals, and that’s an achievement we will be banking on being in the Olympics. Malkia Strikers captain Triza Atuka. Photo/NOC-K-JAIRUS MOLA

TRIZA ATUKA FACT FILE

NAME: Triza Atuka (Captain)

AGE: 32

HEIGHT: 180cm

WEIGHT: 65kgs

POSITION: Middle blocker

CURRENT CLUB: Kenya Pipeline

HIGH SCHOOL: Mukumu Girls

UNIVERSITY: Graduate from Cooperative University with Degree in Bachelor of Commerce Human Resource

ROLE MODEL: Inspired by many around the world.

FAVOURITE FOOD: Chapati

HOBBIES/FREE TIME: Having some good family time, recovering and relaxing, going for vacations.

OLYMPICS APPEARNCE: Paris 2024

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS:Multiple winner of Best Blocker at African Clubs Champions, Africa Games and National League.

What do people don’t know about you? – I’m a mother of a three year old daughter and I was a handball player before I switched to volleyball.

Olympics Debut: First time at Olympics.