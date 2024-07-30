Djokovic beats Nadal to keep Olympic dream going

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Jul 30 – Novak Djokovic outclassed his long-time rival Rafael Nadal to win their Olympic second-round match and continue his bid to land an elusive gold medal.

Serbia’s Djokovic, 37, looked on a different level to Nadal for most of a one-sided contest which he won 6-1 6-4 on the Roland Garros clay.

Djokovic led 4-0 in the second set to quell the partisan support for the Spaniard, before 38-year-old Nadal fought back to wipe out the double break.

But Djokovic, like we have seen him do so many times, stepped on the gas again to break for 5-4 and serve out victory.

“I’m very relieved,” said Djokovic. “Everything was going my way, I was 6-1, 4-0 up but I played a sloppy service game and gave him chances.”

Nadal, known as the King of Clay, has won 14 French Open titles at the Olympic venue but the aura he carries there was not enough to trouble a man of Djokovic’s quality.

The pair, who have won 46 Grand Slam singles titles between them, shared an embrace at the net before Djokovic sportingly clapped Nadal off the court.

It was the 60th meeting of their enduring rivalry – no two men have ever played each other more.

After first meeting in 2006, Djokovic now leads 31-29 in their head to head.

“I never thought back in 2006 that we’d still be playing each other almost 20 years later,” Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic inflicted just the fifth defeat in 118 singles matches of Rafael Nadal’s career at Roland Garros.

Djokovic won everything in Singles tennis

Djokovic has won everything there is to win in men’s singles tennis – including 24 Grand Slam titles across the four majors and every ATP Masters event.

But the Olympic title is the one which he still has not won – and the one he really craves.

The top seed, who had knee surgery eight weeks ago before returning to reach the Wimbledon final, produced arguably his highest level of the season to make the fast start which rocked 2008 gold medallist Nadal.

Nadal had a thigh injury heavily strapped again and was a shadow of the player who has won 22 majors. He could not cope with Djokovic’s quality until the late resistance.

Nadal will return to Roland Garros – where he has a metallic statue paying tribute to his achievements – on Tuesday when he plays for Spain in the men’s doubles alongside reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz.

What happens after that remains to be seen.

Nadal has barely played over the past two seasons because of injuries and hinted last year he could retire at the end of the 2024 season.

Although the former world number one has since said he wants to keep playing as long as his body lets him, this could have been the final time he played singles on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Whatever happens, there is a strong possibility Djokovic and Nadal will not renew their rivalry ever again on a competitive court.

What else happened in the Olympic tennis on Monday?

British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski lost in the first round of the men’s doubles, going down 4-6 6-3 10-8 to Czech pair Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek.

Their defeat leaves Andy Murray, who is retiring after the Games, and Dan Evans as the only British representatives in the men’s doubles event.

Later on Monday Evans, who earned an barely-believable victory alongside Murray on Sunday night, lost 6-1 6-2 to Greek eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the singles.

“It wasn’t that good from me really, he’s an amazing tennis player and was too good,” said 34-year-old Evans.

“It was a quick turnaround and it was just too much. But to get a chance to play for Great Britain you shouldn’t be pulling out so that’s why I went out there.”

Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who is favourite for gold in the women’s singles, breezed into the third round with a 6-1 6-1 win over France’s Diane Parry.

Swiatek, 23, won the French Open title on the Roland Garros clay last month for the third successive year.

American second seed Coco Gauff advanced with a 6-1 6-1 win over Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carles, while Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini – who finished runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon recently – won 6-4 6-1 against Poland’s Magda Linette.

Czech ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova, who beat Paolini to the Wimbledon title, also moved into the last 16, as did Greek seventh seed Maria Sakkari and Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

Kerber, 36, is playing the final tournament of her career after announcing last week she is going retire after the Games.