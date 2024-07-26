K’Ogalo’s Austin Odhiambo, Police Bullets’ ‘Ozil’ named 2023/24 MVPs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Gor Mahia FC forward Austin Odhiambo and Kenya Police Bullets’ Lydia ‘Ozil’ Okoth have been awarded as the Most Valuable Players (MVP) of the FKF men’s and women’s Premier Leagues respectively.

Odhiambo had a stellar season for Gor, helping them to lift the title, while Akoth, equally played an integral role in helping Bullets to their first ever Women’s Premier League crown.

“I am delighted. It is a privilege and an honor to win the MVP. When the league started, I didn’t think I would win, but I give credit to coach McKinstry (Jonathan). He is the one who told me I have the ability to be the best player in the league and I had to push towards that,” Odhiambo said.

He added; “This has been one of the best seasons for us and we had such a great team. I dedicate this to my mum who was hospitalized after an accident.”

Meanwhile, Police’s Akoth was equally delighted to have clinched the award.

“It is a great achievement for me as a player. Winning the MVP gives me a challenge to do better in the coming season to maintain the standards,” Akoth said.

In the men’s Premier League, Gor Mahia dominated the trophies, with goalkeeper Kevin ‘Saha’ Omondi clinching the golden boot while Benson Omalla, with 19 goals last season won the Golden Boot.

Jonathan McKinstry, who has since departed for a new job as Gambia’s head coach, was named coach of the year.

In the women’s league, the Golden Glove award was shared between Judith Osimbo of Ulinzi Starlets and Sophy Akinyi of Vihiga Queens, both who recorded 10 clean sheets. Tumaini Waliaula of Vihiga, with 16 goals last season, won the golden boot.

Josephine Wanjiku and Dickens Mimisa were honored with the FKF Women Premier League and FKF Premier League Referee of the Year awards, respectively.

At the same time, Junior Starlets Head Coach Mildred Cheche received the President’s Award for her exceptional leadership in guiding her team to Kenya’s first World Cup appearance in football.