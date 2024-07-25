Shujaa out of Paris Olympics medal bracket after defeat to Samoa - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya vs Samoa. Photo/TEAM KENYA

Kenya

Shujaa out of Paris Olympics medal bracket after defeat to Samoa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Kenya Sevens’ hopes of medaling at their third Olympic Games ended up in smoke Thursday afternoon after a scouring 26-0 defeat at the hands of Samoa, at the Stade de France in Paris, leaving them bottom of Group B.

The Samoans ran in four tries, three of which were converted to win the game and finish third in the group to give themselves a hope of making the last eight if they finish as one of the best placed number threes.

Shujaa, who are rebuilding after one season out of the World Sevens Series, will now play Classification matches after their third defeat in the group.

-More to follow

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved