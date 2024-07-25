Shujaa out of Paris Olympics medal bracket after defeat to Samoa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Kenya Sevens’ hopes of medaling at their third Olympic Games ended up in smoke Thursday afternoon after a scouring 26-0 defeat at the hands of Samoa, at the Stade de France in Paris, leaving them bottom of Group B.

The Samoans ran in four tries, three of which were converted to win the game and finish third in the group to give themselves a hope of making the last eight if they finish as one of the best placed number threes.

Shujaa, who are rebuilding after one season out of the World Sevens Series, will now play Classification matches after their third defeat in the group.

