Malkia Strikers lose to Brazil in first match at Paris Olympics - Capital Sports
Action between Malkia Strikers and Brazil at Paris Olympics. PHOTO/ALEX ISABOKE

Paris Olympics 2024

Malkia Strikers lose to Brazil in first match at Paris Olympics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29 – The national women’s volleyball team began their Paris Olympics campaign with a straight sets loss to Brazil at the South Paris Arena on Monday afternoon.

Malkia Strikers began the match strongly but were ultimately let down by poor reception and blocks as the two-time Olympics champions cruised to a 25-14 win in the first set.

Coach Japheth Munala’s charges then started the second set in similar fashion, matching the Brazilians block-for-block but then lost steam as the South Americans won 25-13.

The third set was a walk in the park for the 23-time South American champions who eased to a 25-12 win, with Malkia Strikers still searching for their first ever win at the Olympics.

Munala will be hoping for better fortunes in subsequent matches against Poland and Japan.

