Enzo Fernandez apologises on return to Chelsea’s squad

ATLANTA, United States, Jul 31 – Enzo Fernandez has apologised to several French players in the Chelsea squad after being accused of “uninhibited racism” by team-mate Wesley Fofana.

The Argentina international, 23, landed in Atlanta in the United States and addressed the video posted to his social media account after Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in the Copa America final on 14 July.

The video featured a song sung by some of the Argentina squad about France’s black players, which the French Football Federation said included an alleged “racist and discriminatory” chant.

A complaint was made to world governing body Fifa, while Chelsea instigated an internal disciplinary procedure which is now closed.

Chelsea have seven France players who are black or mixed race in their first-team squad. Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Lesley Ugochukwu, Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto and Fofana were all part of the travelling group on Chelsea’s US tour.

Fofana, who has one cap for France, had posted an image of the video on Instagram, describing it as “uninhibited racism”.

BBC Sport understands several players appreciated the initial talks, with new manager Enzo Maresca expected to confirm the imminent return of the £107m midfielder.

Fernandez has also offered to donate money to an anti-discrimination charity, an amount that will be matched by Chelsea.

Maresca played down the situation when questioned last week in his first press conference as manager, saying he didn’t think there would be “any problems at all” when Fernandez returned.

Noni Madueke echoed those comments saying the situation would “be fine”, but captain Reece James accepted the situation as a “problem” and said he was ready to act as a mediator.

An investigation by Fifa is ongoing and could lead to FA involvement and a potential ban from domestic matches for Fernandez.