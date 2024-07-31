Calafiori 'ready to pack bags' after first Arsenal talk - Capital Sports
Ricardo Calafiori during Arsenal training in Philadelphia. PHOTO/Arsenal/X

English Premiership

Calafiori ‘ready to pack bags’ after first Arsenal talk

Published

PHILADELPHIA, United States, Jul 31 – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says defender Riccardo Calafiori was “ready to pack his bags” and join the club as soon as the pair spoke.

The versatile Italy defender, 22, signed from Bologna for a fee of up to £42m including add-ons, and quickly joined his team-mates in Philadelphia before a pre-season match against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Asked what impressed him most about Calafiori, Arteta said it was the Italian’s willingness to join Arsenal amid potential competition from other clubs.

“It was great when I spoke to him one or two times and that was when I didn’t know if we could do it or not,” he said at Philadelphia’s Union’s Subaru Park.

“He was adamant – ‘Let me know when you are ready, my bags are ready and I just want to come to Arsenal’. Those were his words.

“When you have that feeling with a willingness and determination to make us better. We should be really proud of that.”

Arteta said Calafiori would not be rushed to play against Liverpool at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia but could be available to play “a few minutes”.

This in the city made famous by fictional boxing champion Rocky ‘the Italian Stallion’ Balboa, with Calafiori saying he hopes to see the famous Rocky steps and statue, before going on to explain why he moved to Emirates Stadium.

“I spoke for almost two months with the coach and [sporting director] Edu,” Calafiori said.

“It was really tough [that the negotiations took a while]. But I am here and need to keep improving day by day in training. I was really convinced to come here. For me, it is the best project that I could have to improve as a player.

“There were other clubs but I don’t care any more. I am here and I want to win trophies. This is the best project because the team is young and can win trophies. My mentality is to win.

“I can play in different positions, I don’t care where but I just want to play. I was here in January to watch Arsenal versus Crystal Palace. As soon as I am really fit, I hope to help the team.”

