Shujaa gallantly fall to Australia in third match of Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24 – The national men’s rugby 7s team lost 21-7 to Australia in their second game at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday evening.

Shujaa had it all to do as the Australians drew first blood after 29 seconds, James Turner justifying his inclusion in the starting seven with the first try.

However, co-captain Tony Omondi led from the front, being fast on the ball off a ruck to go over the try line and put Kenya level in the second minute.

The Mwamba RFC player then dusted himself to successfully convert between the posts and restore parity for coach Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s side. Action between Shujaa and Australia at the Paris Olympics. PHOTO/ALEX ISABOKE

The try seemed to have awakened the Shujaa spirit as they soon mounted a wave of pressure on Australia’s 22 but were always lacking the final touch.

They were made to pay for the same when Nathan Lawson latched on to a long kick, catching the Kenyan defence unawares, to score the second try for the Australians.

Dietrich Roache then added the extras to give Australia a slim 14-7 lead at the break.

Wambua’s charges came guns blazing in the second half but once again, were missing the key to unlock the watertight Australian defence.

Their resoluteness paid off in the dying embers of the match with Corey Toole benefiting from a cross-field pass to sprint down the right flank for Australia’s third try.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Roache once again converted between the posts to afford his side breathing space and earn them the second win of the tournament.

Shujaa will now play Samoa on Thursday afternoon in the final Pool B tie.