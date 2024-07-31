Ex-Saints forward Jones has serious brain condition - Capital Sports
Former Great Britain second rower Josh Jones. PHOTO/SALFORD RED DEVILS X

Rugby

Ex-Saints forward Jones has serious brain condition

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31 – Former St Helens forward Josh Jones has said he is suffering from a serious brain condition.

The 31-year old former Great Britain second rower retired in 2023 due to concussion-related issues following his release by Huddersfield Giants.

Jones posted on X that he has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

“The news has come as a shock for me and my family and has brought significant changes to my life and the lives of those closest to me,” he said.

“My family and I appreciate your support through this difficult period.”

CTE has been linked to repeated blows and injuries to the head. It slowly gets worse over time and can lead to dementia.

Jones, from Leyland, toured New Zealand and Papua New Guinea with Great Britain in 2019 and made 246 Super League appearances.

He also had a short spell in rugby union with Exeter.

Jones played just four games for the Giants last season before beginning a new career as a financial adviser.

