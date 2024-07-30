PARIS OLYMPICS: Fencer competes while seven months pregnant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Jul 30 – Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez has revealed she competed at the Paris Olympics on Monday while seven months pregnant.

The 26-year-old won her first match in the women’s individual sabre competition, but was then knocked out in the last 16.

“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, and my yet-to-come to our world little baby!” Hafez said in a post on Instagram.

Hafez, who is from Cairo and was appearing at her third Olympics, said “pride fills my being” after taking to the piste while expecting.

She beat Elizabeth Tartakovsky of the United States 15-13 before losing 15-7 to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea at the Grand Palais in the French capital.

“My baby and I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical and emotional,” she added.

“The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life and sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it.

“I’m lucky to have shared the trust of my husband (Ibrahim Ihab) and that of my family to be able to come this far.”

Smith strikes gold for Africa

Hafez’s revelation came just a couple of hours before Tatjana Smith won Africa’s first gold medal of the Paris 2024 Games, as the South African triumphed in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

The 27-year-old qualified fastest for the final, and a strong second length saw her win the third Olympic medal of her career in a time of one minute and 5.28 seconds at La Defense Arena.

“It took a village to get me where I am today,” Smith said.

“I swam for everyone that has been there for me, that has believed with me, and for my country as well.”

Smith won 100m breaststroke silver and 200m breaststroke gold in Tokyo three years ago while competing under her maiden name of Schoenmaker.

“There is always something to learn out of every race, and for me with Tokyo the only thing I wanted to change was to really just focus on my own race,” she added.

“I gave it my best and I am so grateful that I am walking away with the gold medal.”

Smith, from Johannesburg, will begin the defence of her 200m breaststroke title on Wednesday morning.

Compatriot Coetze finishes fifth

However, there was disappointment in the pool for compatriot Peter Coetze, who finished fifth in the men’s 100m backstroke final despite setting a new African record of 52.58 seconds.

Earlier on Monday South Africa’s Alan Hatherly won bronze in the men’s mountain bike cross-country race.

The 28-year-old, who had finished eighth in Tokyo three years ago, crossed the line 11 seconds behind gold medallist Tom Pidcock of Great Britain, and two seconds behind second-placed Victor Koretzky of France.

South Africa lead Africa’s medal table on Day 3 of the Games, with one gold and two bronzes.

Tunisia have a silver from Fares Ferjani in the men’s individual sabre, while Mohamed Elsayed won bronze for Egypt in the men’s individual epee on Sunday.