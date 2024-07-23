King James: LeBron inspires USA to win against Germany in London - Capital Sports
LeBron
Germany's forward Daniel Theis, left, blocks United States' forward LeBron James during an exhibition basketball game between the United States and Germany at the O2 Arena in London, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Basketball

King James: LeBron inspires USA to win against Germany in London

Published

LONDON, United States, Jul 23 – LeBron James scored 20 points for the United States as they beat Germany 92-88 in their final warm-up match before the Olympic Games.

The 39-year-old produced 11 points of his game-high tally in the final four minutes as the USA survived a tough test at a sold-out O2 Arena in London.

Germany led 71-68 at the end of the third quarter before James inspired the United States to victory.

He sank a three-pointer with one minute 26 seconds remaining to put the USA 90-86 up, then added two more points to give them a 92-86 lead on the way to the win.

Joel Embiid scored 15 points and Stephen Curry 13 against Germany in a victory which means the United States have won all five of their pre-Olympic exhibition games.

“It was a good test for us. And I’m glad we were able to once again keep our composure, persevere like we did the other day versus South Sudan,” said James, who will be a flagbearer for Team USA at Friday’s Olympic Games opening ceremony.

The USA are targeting a fifth consecutive men’s basketball gold medal at this summer’s Olympics in Paris, with their 12-man squad filled with some of the NBA’s greatest talents.

“Now it’s obviously a matter of showing up when the lights are bright next week,” Curry said.

“I think we’re ready. I think we’re prepared. Now we have to perform.”

They begin their Olympics campaign against Serbia (28 July), before facing South Sudan (31 July) and Puerto Rico (3 August).

In this article:
