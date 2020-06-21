Connect with us

It's a girl: US golf star Michelle Wie and husband Jonnie West have welcomed the birth of their first child, daughter Kenna, Wie said on Instagram © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File TOM PENNINGTON

Golf

It’s a girl for golfer Michelle Wie and husband West

Published

WASHINGTON, USA, June 21 – Former US Women’s Open champion Michelle Wie is the LPGA’s latest golf-mom, announcing the birth of daughter, Kenna, on Instagram on Saturday.

“Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you,” Wie wrote, adding a picture of herself cuddling the infant, whose full name is Makenna Kamalei Yoona West. “Your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe …”

Wie and her husband, Jonnie West — son of NBA legend Jerry West and an executive for the NBA Golden State Warriors — announced in January that they were expecting their first child.

The couple married in August.

Wie, a five-time LPGA winner, hasn’t competed on tour since missing the cut by a wide margin in the Women’s PGA Championship in June 2019, when she was still struggling with her right wrist in the wake of surgery.

