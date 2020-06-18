Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso (L) and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis (3rdL holding trophy) celebrate with players after winning the Italian Cup.

Football

‘There’s a God of football,’ says Gattuso as Napoli win sixth Italian Cup

Published

ROME, Italy, Jun 17Gennaro Gattuso hailed the ‘God of football’ after he lifted his first coaching trophy as Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties to win the Italian Cup for the sixth time on Wednesday.

The final had ended 0-0 in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for record 13-times Italian Cup champions Juventus with Arkadiusz Milik slotting in the winner for Napoli past veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014, and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo Ancelotti in December.

For former Italy World Cup winner Gattuso his first coaching success comes after the death of his 37-year-old sister Francesca from a rare illness.

“In life you cannot accept some things, but football has given me a lot and a great passion,” said the 42-year-old former AC Milan great.

“I feel I have a great responsibility. I know I cannot give up and I have never done in my career.

“I saw a team tonight that wanted to win, we deserved it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown.

“I am proud of what my lads have done. Now we must continue with this spirit also in the championship, to recover the disadvantage.”

Napoli have been reborn under Gattuso and are now sixth in the league table as they target the Champions League places when Serie A returns this weekend after a three-month absence due to the coronavirus.

But the defeat was a worrying sign for Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus, who also lost the Italian SuperCup final last December to Lazio.

The 61-year-old former Napoli coach had also been chasing his first coaching trophy in Italy, and second in his career after leading Chelsea to the Europa League last season.

“There is disappointment for the lads, for the club, for the fans,” said Sarri.

“At this moment we lack brilliance to make the game dangerous, and without that brilliance, it becomes more difficult.”

– Ronaldo lacking sharpness –

The final was played behind closed doors, in the silence of Rome’s Stadio Olimpico which should have hosted Italy versus Switzerland in Euro 2020 on June 17.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Juventus Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has never won the Italian Cup trophy. © AFP / Filippo MONTEFORTE

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo missed a chance to break the deadlock after five minutes, having also missed a penalty in a goalless semi-final, second leg match against AC Milan last weekend.

“It’s unusual two 0-0 draws for us but that just shows the lack of sharpness after such a long break,” said Sarri.

“Ronaldo’s in the same shape as the others, like Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa, he is lacking the sharpness to do what works best for him.”

Napoli had the best chances of the first half with Lorenzo Insigne’s curling effort denied and Buffon clearing Diego Demme from close range.

Buffon pulled off a last-minute save on Nikola Maksimovic to send the game into penalties with extra-time scrapped to minimise injuries after the coronavirus shutdown.

Sarri said he hoped the players would now “put the anger and hunger from this disappointment” into their Serie A challenge with the eight-time reigning champions just one point ahead of second-placed Lazio in the table.

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved