Verstappen adds new Sh192mn Ferrari to his garage

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16 – Max Verstappen may not get the opportunity to drive a Ferrari on a Formula 1 track, but he can at least do it on the road.

And, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, that is exactly what he has done by ordering a Ferrari Monza SP2 worth in the region of Sh192mn (1.6million Euros).

The limited-edition Ferrari, also owned by TV chef Gordon Ramsay and footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, boasts a 6.5-litre V12 engine which produces 850 horsepower. It can do 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and can reach a top speed of over 300 kilometres per hour.

But, the Italian publication says that Verstappen will have to remain patient before he can get behind the wheel as his car is not ready to be delivered to him just yet.

Verstappen’s relationship with Ferrari has been fractious to say the least, especially after the 2019 United States Grand Prix when he accused the Scuderia of cheating during the campaign with what he believed was an illegal power unit.

Ferrari, understandably, did not take too kindly to Max’s remarks and an FIA investigation in the matter resulted in a ‘private agreement’ being struck which Verstappen’s Red Bull team are not happy about.

But, while Verstappen and Ferrari may not be on the best terms in the Formula 1 world, it appears he still has a soft spot for them if he has splashed the cash on this beauty.

