Nyayo Stadium basketball court, swimming pool area also set for revamping

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – The swimming pool area at the Nyayo National Stadium is set to be completed in the coming weeks, while the basketball court has also been earmarked for rehabilitation, Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto has said.

While there has been joy and celebration with the completion of the main arena that will serve the football and athletics community, basketballers have been left with questions over the fate of the court.

Among the issues affecting the court is the roof which leaks when it rains heavily, often causing stoppage or at worse abandonment of matches.

“The swimming pool and basketball areas will take slightly more time than the main complex. The tender of the main complex was different from that of the basketball court and we are working to start refurbishment on a different contract,” Metto told Capital Sport.

However, for the swimming pool area, work looks on course and the facility might be opened as early as next month. Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto with Sports PS Joe Okudo and other officials during an impromptu visit at the Nyayo National Stadium on May 25, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“We have completed the warm-up and baby pool areas and the renovation for the main pool is almost completed and they are doing the final touches. We will have officials from Public Works to review and see if the work has been done according to specification,” he stated.

Also part of phase two of the Nyayo refurbishment is the laying of a canopy all round the stadium. There has been a concern that the newly laid plastic seats might be destroyed by the sun as only the VIP area of the terrace is canopied.

“The canopy will come as a phase two of the refurbishment and Public Works has been instructed to do the drawings. When the drawings are done, we will submit to the Sports Fund for funding and as soon as we get the funding will tender for canopying of entire facility,” Metto said.

The main complex is set to be handed over to the Ministry of Sports by May 31. PS Joe Okudo has been a regular at the facility ensuring that the progress of work is going on well while CS Amina Mohamed was also present at the stadium on Tuesday.

