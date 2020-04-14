You are here:

Kenya’s Daniel Wanjiru suspended for Anti-Doping violation

Kenya’s Daniel Wanjiru wins the Men’s race at the 2017 London Marathon on April 23, 2017

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Kenya’s 2017 London Marathon champion Daniel Kinyua Wanjiru has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for an Athlete Biological Passport violation under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

“The AIU has provisionally suspended marathon specialist Daniel Kinyua Wanjiru of Kenya with immediate effect for an Athlete Biological Passport violation under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules,” the AIU announced on its twitter account.

