Everton to terminate SportPesa contract

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 16 – English Premier League side Everton Football Club has announced it will terminate its partnership agreement with title sponsor SportPesa at the end of the current season.

The gaming brand, which has been Everton’s main partner since 2017, has agreed to the termination of its contract.

The agreement has been reached following a comprehensive review by the Club of its commercial strategy in line with its vision and future growth plans.

A Club spokesperson said: “This has been a difficult decision but one that allows us to best deliver on our commercial plan and to grasp the new opportunities now open to us.

“The Club would like to thank SportPesa for all of the work that has been done together. Our partnership has seen our first team visit Africa on two occasions, as well as former players and Club staff take part in numerous activations in the region. This has allowed us to grow our own footprint in Africa and further strengthen our special relationship with the continent.”

Everton will appoint a new main partner ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.

(Visited 37 times, 22 visits today)