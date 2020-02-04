FIFA bans 4 KPL players over match fixing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4- Four former Kakamega Homeboyz players have been handed bans by FIFA over match fixing, the world governing body having conducted investigations over the claims last year.

Ugandan George Mandela has been banned for life while Festo Omukoto, Festus Okiring and Moses Chikati have been banned for four years.

Mandela had already left the club once the allegations surfaced while Omukoto has just joined Western Stima and Okiring joined the army.

Chikati was still at the club but wasn’t playing much since the allegations.

“In particular, given his central role in the conspiracy, the player George Mandela, Uganda, has been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for life.”

“Moreover, the following individuals have been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of four (4) years.” FIFA said in a statement in Friday.

Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula said he was sorry for the players, but happy justice was done.

“FIFA came and did an independent investigation and had their findings. This is what we had been crying for last year and now everyone can see that we were not mad,”

“I feel sorry for the players because four years is a long time. Mandela is banned for life and now his football is over. We were always talking to them and telling them not to engage in these vices but now it has come back to haunt them,” Shimanyula further stated.

