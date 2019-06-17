Djokovic tops ATP rankings from Nadal, Federer

Shares

PARIS, France, June 17 – Novak Djokovic leads the men’s ATP tennis rankings released Monday ahead of French Open champion Rafael Nadal and former world number one Roger Federer.

The top of the rankings remains unchanged a week after Nadal claimed the Roland Garros title with victory over Dominic Thiem in the final.

Federer lost to Nadal in the semis in his first appearance in Paris since 2015 and will be playing on grass in Halle in Germany on Tuesday as the focus switches to the Wimbledon build-up.

ATP rankings as of June 17

Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,715 pts Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945 Roger Federer (SUI) 6,420 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,685 Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,360 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,215 Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040 Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,565 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,980 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785 John Isner (USA) 2,715 Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 2,695 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,625 Borna Coric (CRO) 2,615 Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,395 Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,055 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,970 Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,900 Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,715 Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1,690