Djokovic tops ATP rankings from Nadal, Federer

PARIS, France, June 17 – Novak Djokovic leads the men’s ATP tennis rankings released Monday ahead of French Open champion Rafael Nadal and former world number one Roger Federer.

The top of the rankings remains unchanged a week after Nadal claimed the Roland Garros title with victory over Dominic Thiem in the final.

Federer lost to Nadal in the semis in his first appearance in Paris since 2015 and will be playing on grass in Halle in Germany on Tuesday as the focus switches to the Wimbledon build-up.

ATP rankings as of June 17

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,715 pts
  2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945
  3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,420
  4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,685
  5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,360
  6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,215
  7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040
  8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,565
  9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,980
  10. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785
  11. John Isner (USA) 2,715
  12. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 2,695
  13. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,625
  14. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,615
  15. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,395
  16. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,055
  17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,970
  18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,900
  19. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,715
  20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1,690
