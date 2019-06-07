Avire to lead Stars line against Madagascar

Shares

PARIS, France, Jun 7 – Sofapaka forward John Avire will don the senior national team jersey for the first time in a competitive match on Friday evening when Harambee Stars take on Madagascar in their first of two international friendly matches in Paris.

Avire will lead the attack ahead of Michael Olunga who only joined the team on Thursday evening and has had one training session with his teammates.

The youngster made his first ever national team cut for the Under-23 side that played Sudan on an Olympic qualifier in March.

There are no much surprises with the rest of the squad as head coach Sebastien Migne has gone with the strongest team.

Captain Victor Wanyama will be at the centre of midfield alongside Dennis Odhiambo while his deputy Musa Mohammed starts in defense alongside Brian Mandela.

Ayub Timbe will also start his first match for the national team under head coach Sebastien Migne hitting it upfront as one of the front three alongside Francis Kahata and Avire.

Timbe’s last match for Stars was in the first 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in November 2017 in Freetown.

Harambee Stars Starting XI

Patrick Matasi (GK), 20. Philemon Otieno, 3. Abud Omar, 5. Brian Mandela, 2. Musa Mohammed, 12. Victor Wanyama, 21. Dennis Odhiambo, 10. Erick Johanna, 7. Ayub Timbe, 11. Francis Kahata, 9. John Avire

Substitutes

John Oyemba (GK), Faruk Shikalo (GK), Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Eric Ouma, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng, Paul Were, Cliffton Miheso, Johanna Omollo, Masud Juma, Christopher Mbamba, Michael Olunga