Haco hand Chipu with Sh2mn boost for WJT

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Haco Industries through their product Amara have handed the national Under-20 rugby team Chipu with a Sh2mn boost ahead of their World Junior Trophy debut in Brazil in July.

Amara will be the team’s official grooming partner for the tournament and the monetary incentive will come as a huge boost for the team which just last week launched an initiative to raise funds online and help them prepare for the championship.

“Rugby is a sport that has put Kenya on the world map and we are proud to start on this journey in the rugby space. We are proud to be part of Chipu’s journey and we feel it is our responsibility to support these champions,” Haco head of marketing Mwihaki Wachira said as she unveiled the partnership.

She added; “People always use the phrase that youth are the future but how many put down their money to support the youth? That’s why we decided to support this team.”

The Sh2mn will only cater for a small percentage of the Union’s Sh20mn budget for the team and they expect some more funds to come from government and some from sponsors.

Two weeks ago, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed visited the Union’s offices where she promised that the government would ensure all national teams are catered for, but not a penny from the government is yet to hit the Union coffers.

At that time, KRU vice chair Thomas Opiyo said they had forwarded a Sh50mn budget for the national team assignments.

Union boss Oduor Gangla however says they expect the government to come through.

“We are hopeful that the government will come in and do its part. World rugby is also supporting us for this championship and we also have other partners will come on board. We have completed all the government processes on our side and I think things are just in the final decision making processes,” Gangla said.

Meanwhile, he has disclosed that plans for the team to have a training camp in South Africa are still on, but that is subject to availability of funds.

Also, two coaches from South Africa are expected in the country to help train the team as well as the women sevens side.

“The boys have to prepare at a level higher than what we have here because they will be competing against strong countries well which are well established. We are trying to give ourselves the best chance of success and we are finalizing on details for the camp in South Africa,” said the Union boss.