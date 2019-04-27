Jericho, South B in Chapa Dimba Nairobi final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Jericho All-Stars will face South B United from Starehe in the Nairobi region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom youth tournament final on Sunday after the two sides eased through the semis on Saturday.

All Stars needed a late winner from Bramwel Kavaya to saul past Kasarani’s Bright Star with a 2-1 score-line and book a slot in the final in a hard fought tie at the Goan Institute in Pangani.

Dangerman Kavaya had given the boys from Jericho a 32nd minute lead before Collins Ambayo drew Bright Star level in the 68th minute. But, Kavaya provced to be the difference hitting the winner with just four minutes left on the clock.

Meanwhile, South B were more dominant, winning 2-0 against Uweza FC with goals from Enock Wanyama and Victor Madegwa in the 42nd and 62nd minutes.

“We are happy to have made it to the next stage. The journey has been tough but have made it. We are looking forward to tomorrow and hope we emerge winners. Our dream has always been to eventually win the national finals and we hope it come true,” Wanyama said after the tie.

In the girls’ category, Carolina For Kibera will square it out with Acakoro Ladies in what promises to be a mouth-watering finale.

Carolina For Kibera progressed to the final after beating Dagoretti Mixed 3-2 on post-match penalties after a barren stalemate in regulation time.

“We have had a good game though the ground was muddy and slippery. We are ready for the finals tomorrow and we hope to win. It is our hope to also see more of our players selected to join the All-Star team that will go to Spain for the training,” said Carolina head coach Fredrick Odhiambo.

Acakoro on their end minced no words as they thrashed Makadara’s County Queens 4-1 to sail through.

Sylvia Mukhungu’s brace in the 7th and 17th minutes after Florence Achieng’s early opener gave Acakoro a comfortable 3-0 early lead before Catherine Awuor sealed the deal after 27 minutes. Queens’ consolation was scored by Millicent Lukoje after 32 minutes.