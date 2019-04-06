Shujaa finish Hong Kong pool stage winless

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Kenya will contend for the Challenge Trophy early Sunday morning after losing all their three group matches at the Hong Kong leg of the World Sevens series.

Shujaa lost 22-5 to Fiji on the opening day of the competition on Friday and didn’t fare well either on day two, losing 36-0 to New Zealand and finishing off with a 28-12 loss against Australia to finish bottom in Pool C.

Paul Murunga’s men who are fighting to avoid relegation will play Canada in early Sunday morning’s Challenge Trophy quarter final and the maximum points they can amass off this stretch being eight.

Against Australia, Shujaa were playing for pride with the massive loss to Fiji having already pushed them to the Challenge Trophy.

However, the tide was not about to change as Australia worked harder to finish third with Fiji and New Zealand going off as group winners.

Australia broke the deadlock through Maurice Longbottom with Lewis Holland converting as they went 7-0 up. Kenya was punished after Andrew Amonde lost possession with the Australian quickly turning defense into offense, Long bottom sneaking through space in the middle.

Henry Hutchinson stretched Australia’s lead to 14-0 with Holland converting after a quick start to a set piece saw Hutchinson step inside to evade his marker and go over for the second try of the game

The Australians took a 21-0 halftime lead with Laclan Millers’ try converted by Holland. Miller once again used the small spaces left by Kenya in defense with Miller fending off Amonde with a powerful hand off before crossing over the chalk.

Kenya who screamed ‘it is not over’ at their half time pep talk seemed rejuvenated for a comeback with Bush Mwale dotting down Kenya’s first try with Johnstone Olindi converting.

However, Australia restored their 21 point lead when Hutchinson completed his brace with a little dummy to steer clear and Liam McNamara adding the twos.

Skipper Jeff Oluoch narrowed the gap to 28-12 when he picked up the ball from a set piece on the right before powering across the line.