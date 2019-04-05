Brazil cut down Lionesses core status dream

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – The Kenya Lionesses lost 17-5 to Brazil in the semi-final of the Hong Kong Sevens early Friday, putting to a halt the girls’ dream of being a core side in the World Rugby Sevens Series for one more year.

The Brazilians capitalized on a nervous display by the Lionesses to ground three tries, one of which was converted while Kenya only responded once, in a game they should have controlled better.

But, the Kevin Wambua coached side showed a hugely improved performance throughout the tournament and though there will be heartbreak over their loss to Brazil, they leave the Asian city with more lessons and improved confidence.

The Brazilians dotted down two quick tries through speed girl Bianca Dos Santos Silva in between Janet Okello’s before Luiza Gonzalez Da Costa took the game to rest with the third try in the second half.

Dos Santos scored both her tries exploiting Kenya’s defensive spaces on the right. In between, Okello had drawn one back for Kenya to tie at 5-5 when she kicked and chase, showing some good football skills to cross over.

With the conversion wide and Dos Santos adding a second for the South Americans, the two teams went to the break with Brazil leading 10-5.

Kenya was punished in the second half when a poorly executed line out was picked out by Da Costa who stretched her arms over the chalk to dot down what would be the game changing try.

The Lionesses were made to pay after Camila Atieno was sent to the sin bin giving the Brazilians a numerical advantage.