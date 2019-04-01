IAAF, AK reach agreement on Diamond League

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – IAAF President Sebastian Coe and Chief Executive Officer Jon Ridgeon have reassured Athletics Kenya (AK) that changes to the IAAF Diamond League format next year will not disadvantage African athletes.

Coe, Ridgeon and AK president Lt. General (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei met during the World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus in order to avoid any misunderstanding between the two organisations over the new Diamond League format approved by the IAAF Council in Doha earlier this month.

Athletics Kenya was particularly concerned by the exclusion of any event longer than 3000m from the Diamond League programme next year and the reduction in the number of meetings from 14 to 13.

Tuwei sought, and received, assurance that Kenyan and other East African athletes, who feature prominently in 5000m races, would not lose competition opportunities due to this process.

-Broadcast window

He also sought to understand the reasons why the new format was being introduced.

Coe confirmed that the absence of the 5000m from the official Diamond League programme would not preclude individual Diamond League meetings from running the event outside of the 90-minute international broadcast window and that several meetings had already shown interest in hosting the 5000m.

Ridgeon explained that the IAAF’s market research showed that producing a series that consistently featured the best athletes competing against each other was a key factor in improving the appeal of the Diamond League for broadcasters and fans.

At the same time the 5000m runners, coaches and agents consulted during the process indicated that they were unlikely to run six races over that distance during the Diamond League series (last year no leading athlete ran more than two 5000m races during the regular Diamond League season).

-Best talent

The 3000m distance was selected because it was more likely to attract the best distance talent more regularly.

As a consequence, distance runners will have the option of running up to seven 3000m races (including the Diamond League Final), plus additional 5000m races, across the season.

“We believe that ultimately these changes will be beneficial not only to Kenyan and East African distance runners, but to our leading athletes around the globe, because it will result in a stronger, higher-profile, commercially-successful annual showcase series for our sport,” Coe said.

“And it’s important to remember that the IAAF will be creating other continental competition opportunities outside the Diamond League as we redesign the global calendar.” This he affirmed will increase opportunities for the athletes to compete.

Ridgeon also emphasised the IAAF’s intention to review the new format at the end of the 2020 season and make any adjustments to the programme that were required.

-Tuwei satisfied

Tuwei responded: “I am satisfied that our athletes will receive sufficient opportunities to compete internationally in 2020 and I am reassured by the IAAF’s undertaking that the impact of these decisions will be considered again at the end of each season and Member Federations consulted about any changes that might be needed.”