Amonde, Nelson Oyoo back in Shujaa team

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – Former skipper Andrew Amonde and speedstar Nelson Oyoo are among the senior players who have returned to the Kenya Sevens team ahead of next month’s Hong Kong and Singapore legs of the World Sevens Series.

Also coming back to the team is Kabras Sugar’s Dan Sikuta and Homeboyz’s Jeff Oluoch as the team looks to stem the tide of facing the relegation axe following a tough start to the season.

The team will miss the services of regular skipper Jacob Ojee who has been ruled out with school commitments.

“I am happy that we have the experienced players back in the team and they will help the team earn points in the remaining legs,” head coach Paul Murunga said.

Kenya Rugby Union vice Chair Thomas Opiyo also says the rest of the experienced players are still welcome to the team and is optimistic they will be back before the end of the season.

“We are talking to everyone and we have been since January,” Opiyo said.

Full Squad:

Daniel Taabu, Vincent Onyala, Oscar Dennis, Augustine Lugonzo, Shaddock Munoko, Bush Mwale, Mark Wandetto, Andrew Amonde, Johnstone Olindi, Dan Sikuta, Nelson Oyoo, Jeff Oluoch, Eden Agero