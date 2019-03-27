Logarusic open to Kenya coaching return

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards coach Zdravko Logarusic has opened up to a possible return to the country, saying Kenya remains his home and would be willing to come back and work here.

The Croatian tactician, currently with the Sudan national team guided Gor to the Top 8 Cup and the Football Kenya Federation Shield in 2012 before leaving the following year for Tanzania. He also had a brief unsuccessful stint with AFC Leopards.

Logarusic was back in the country on Tuesday when he led his Sudanese Under-23 side to the third round of the Olympic Qualifiers following a 0-0 draw with Kenya.

“Kenya is my second home and I enjoy being here that’s why I didn’t celebrate. Of course I will come back, no doubt. When? I don’t know but for sure, I will come back,” Logarusic, much revered by the K’Ogalo faithful posed.

The tactician was loudly cheered as he came into the stadium, at half time and full time with a section of fans also enthusiastically asking for selfies with the tactician.

Meanwhile, Logarusic has admitted his side was lucky to earn a ticket to the final qualification round, saying Kenya was failed by failing to convert the chances they had.

“Kenya is a very good team and if they pass, nothing will happen for us. I just think they were unlucky they didn’t score and if they did, then the game would have been open,” Logarusic said.

“They had three good chances and if you can’t score at home, then you must be punished. But, I will also give credit to my team because in two games we did not concede a goal against Kenya and that is no small thing,”

“We had little time to prepare and I had 15 days with these players in Egypot to try and prepare and make a team. Logarusic with only 15 days to make a team imagine if I had longer time,” the enthusiastic tactician stated,” the coach opined.

Sudan will now face off with Nigeria in the final qualification round with the winner off this game advancing to the U23 AFCON in Egypt later in the year.

Logarusic however admits it will be a tall order for his charges.

“Our chances are very slim because Nigeria has a team of experienced players who play all over Europe. We are playing in small villages in first and second division but we will go out and play you never know in football,” the tactician offered.