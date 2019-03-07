Tusker opt out as Shield draw is conducted

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 6 – Kenyan Premier League side Tusker FC has opted not to take part in this year’s SportPesa Shield instead deciding to concentrate on reclaiming the KPL title that they last lifted in 2016.

The development comes on the day the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) conducted the draw that will see the annual tournament kick-off with the round of 32 knock out stage March 16.

This will be the first time Tusker FC who have won the domestic cup four times will not be competing in the annual tournament, having reached the quarter finals last year where they lost 2-1 to Sofapaka.

“It was not an easy decision to make but we want to help the team concentrate on the league. We have a target of winning the title and want to focus on that,” Tusker FC chairman Daniel Aduda told the official club website.

Tusker are currently fifth in the league table with 25 points and play AFC Leopards on Saturday at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos in the next league match.

-Shield Draw-

Defending champion Sofapaka will start their campaign with an easy match against minnows Elim FC, KPL champions Gor face Kenpoly, AFC Leopards take on Transfoc while last year’s losing finalists Sofapaka will play Bungoma Super Stars.

The winner will not only pocket Sh2 Million but also represent Kenya in the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup.

-Full round of 32 Draw-

Fortune Sacco vs Wazito

Uprising vs Western Stima

Kenpoly vs Gor Mahia

Kayo FC vs Bandari

Congo Boys vs Kenya Police

Emmausians vs Mwatate United

Naivas vs Tusker

SS Asad vs Ulinzi Stars

Bungoma Super Stars vs Sofapaka

Transfoc vs AFC Leopards

Muranga Seal vs Kisumu All Stars

Elim FC vs Kariobangi Sharks

Trans Mara Sugar vs Bidco United

Dero FC vs FC Talanta

Vihiga Sportiff vs Ushuru

Sindo United vs KCB