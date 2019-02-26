Muthaiga’s Greg Snow retains lead in Karen

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow continued with his steady performance at the Karen Country Club leg of the Safari Tour Golf Series to remain top of the leaderboard going into the final two rounds.

He returned a decent level-par 71 in today’s round to take his total for the tournament to 2-under par 140.

On the first nine, he impressed to record a total of 32 having played bogey-free, and picking up birdies on the par-3, fourth, the par-5, sixth and the par-4, ninth.

It is on the back nine where he struggled with a double-bogey on the par-4, 13th, followed by a bogey on the par-3 14th and another at the par-4, 18th. He however holed a solo birdie on the par-5, 12th for a total of 39.

On his part, Nyali Golf and Country Club’s elite amateur, Daniel Nduva (handicap +2) who is also the 2018 Kenya Amateur Match Play Champion, sustained his impressive form at the Karen leg of the Safari Tour to return a respectable score of 1-over par 72; to take his total for the tournament to level-par 142 – enough to leave him in second.

On the first nine, he carded a total of 35 having dropped a shot at the par-4, third before holing a birdie at the par-4, seventh; and having held par on the rest of the holes.

On the back nine, he carded a total of 37 having holed a birdie on the par-5, 11th but dropping shots at the par-5, 12th and on the par-4, 15th.

Speaking after the round, Nduva said:

“My round today was okay although I do not think it was the best. I haven’t been hitting my irons as well as I should, and I feel that has contributed to today’s performance. Going into the final two rounds, I will work on my tee shots with the view of hitting the fairways more for better scores at this tournament.”

-Indiza impressive

Meanwhile, Mumias Sugar’s Dismas Indiza returned an impressive 2-under 69 score to post the lowest score of the day and to end the round tied for third alongside Kenya Air Force Golf Club’s Kevin Mabele with a tournament total score of 1-over par 143.

He had finished tied for 16th after the first round of the tournament.

On the first nine, he carded a total of 34 with consecutive birdies at the par-4, eighth and the par-4 ninth cancelling out a lone bogey at the par-4, first; having held par on the rest of the holes.

On the back nine, he carded a total of 35 with birdies on the par-4, 10th, par-5, 12th and the par-4, 18th cancelling out dropped shots at the par-5, 11th and the par-3, 16th.

A total of 25 players made the cut – which was today set at 10-over par – among them being elite amateurs Edwin Mudanyi (handicap +1) from Vet Lab, Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva (handicap +2), Vet Lab’s Mike Kisia (handicap +1), Railways Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge (handicap +2) and South-African-based Matthew Wahome.

Eight of the nine Kenyan Pros who have qualified to play at this year’s Magical Kenya Open made the Cut, with Vet Lab’s Nelson Simwa being the exception.

The Karen Country Club leg of the Safari Tour series will offer three more players, outside the nine Pros and six amateurs who have already qualified to play at the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship, qualification slots into this year’s tournament.

Jacob Okello, Justus Madoya, David Odhiambo and Ugandan Philip Kasozi are all in the hunt for the final three slots which are available.