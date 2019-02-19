Masud, ‘Cheche’ join Harambee Stars training

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – A head of the Africa Nation Championship (CHAN) Qualifier tie against Burundi, Harambee Stars held its first training session on Tuesday under head coach Sebastian Migne at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies grounds.

Harambee Stars are set to take on Burundi in a two-legged tie for the first round as they seek to take part in the 2020 finals scheduled to be hosted in Ethiopia.

Twenty local based players took part in the session, which is the first of weekly training sessions that have been lined up. Two foreign-based players, Masud Juma and David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng, also took part.

“We intend to have at least a session every week with the local based players. This way, we will be better prepared for the international matches,” head coach Migné said.

Kenya is set to play Ghana away March in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match, despite the Harambee Stars having already booked a place in the continental showpiece to be hosted in Egypt.

Also, in line for the Harambee Stars is an African Nations Championships Qualifier against Burundi, set to be played on a date to be announced by CAF in due course.

The tourney is reserved exclusively for players actively featuring in their respective national championships.

This is the second time in the qualification process that Kenya has been paired against Burundi. The two sides clashed in the 2014 qualifiers where Burundi won 1-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg and forcing a 0-0 draw in the return tie in Nairobi.

For the 2016 event, Kenya missed out after losing 2-0 on aggregate to Ethiopia, losing the first leg away in Bahir Dar before drawing 0-0 in the return tie in a match that saw Kenya miss three penalties in both home and away legs.

If Stars go past the first round, then they will be paired up against the winner of the tie pitting Tanzania and Sudan with the winner joining hosts Ethiopia for the competition next year.