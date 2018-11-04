Super Keitany reclaims New York Marathon title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Mary Keitany overcame stiff opposition to reclaim her New York City Marathon title, cutting the tape in 2:22:52 on Sunday.

Keitany, the three-time London Marathon champion has now won the New York Marathon title four times after taking the women’s crown back from American Shalane Flanagan who beat the Kenyan marathon star to second place in 2017.

With the pace blistering and unrelenting, the lead pack was reduced to the duo of Keitany and Ethiopian Rahma Tusa before the Kenyan overpowering her competitor to strive all the way alone.

With the win Keitany, 36, pocketed Sh10m (USD100,000).

Compatriot Olympic champion in the 5000m Vivian Cheruiyot finished second on her debut in 2:26:02 while defending champion Shalane Flanagan of America settled for third.

-Developing story-