Nakuru hit Mwamba to clinch Driftwood title

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 26 – Kenya Sevens star Nelson Oyoo’s sudden death try saw Nakuru RFC claim their maiden Main Cup title this season after edging out Mwamba 12-7 in the Driftwood Sevens final in Mombasa on Sunday.

Wanyore who reached their second consecutive Cup Final showed their credentials beating log leaders Homeboyz RFC in the Cup semis and they went on to edge out an equally good Mwamba side in the final to clinch the fourth round of the National Sevens Series.

Nakuru were first over the chalk when Donald Oluoch dotted down and went on to convert, but a hard fighting Mwamba went back on level terms through the evergreen Collins Injera with the try converted forcing the game into sudden death.

“It has been very tight, very good competition from the start of the competition but we are happy that we went out to get what we had aimed for from the start. I am happy the boys took the challenge and came out to play and now I am positive of our prospects heading into the final two legs of the competition,” Nakiuru RFC head coach Mitch Ochollah said after the match.

KCB were the Bronze medal winners after they beat series leaders Homeboyz RFC 14-5 in the play-offs. The Bankers’ Vincent Onyala scored the two tries, one in each half as Samuel Asati and Shaban Ahmed added the twos. Jeff Oluoch scored a corner post try reducing the deficit to 14-5 at full time.

Kenya Harlequins lifted the Challenge Trophy as they beat next door neighbors, Impala Saracens 15-7. Edward Shitanda, Frank Wanyama and Cyprian Kuto landed a try each in the match while Impala’s solitary try came from Captain Samuel Motari with Mark Kwemoi adding the extras.

The Ngong Road derby was replicated when both Quins and Impala posted identical 26-7 scores over Northern Suburbs and hosts Mombasa respectively.

Strathmore Leos claimed the 13th place title as they saw Makueni off with a 14-5 win.

Kabras Sugar defeated Kisii 24 – 7 to reach the fifth place final, pairing up against Nondescripts who defeated Menengai Oilers 12- 0.

-Additional info courtesy KRU