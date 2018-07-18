Eldoret set to host Copa Coca-Cola 10th edition

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18- The Copa Coca-Cola Under-16 tournament, now in its 10th year of existence will be hosted at the Hill Secondary School in Uasin Gishu County from July 23-28.

While Olympic High from Nairobi will be out to retain their title in the girls’ category, there will be a new champion for the boys with holders Kakamega High School failing to make it past the county competitions.

Both the boys and girls championship will have eight teams which will be grouped into two pools of four teams each with the top two from each side progressing to the semi-finals.

Rift Valley Region as the hosts, will be represented by two girl’s teams since North Easter region will not be fielding a girls’ team.

In the boy’s category, Group A will have St. Peter’s Mumias High School (Western Region), St. Cyprian High School (Eastern Region), Riyabu Secondary School (Nyanza Region) and a representative from the North Eastern Region.

In Group B, St. Anthony High School (Rift Valley Region), Upper Hill High School (Nairobi Region), Olbolsat Secondary School (Central Region) and Kinondo Secondary School (Coast Region) will seek out a chance to top their group for a chance in the semi-final stage.

In the girl’s category, last years’ champions Olympic High School (Nairobi Region) have been pooled in Group A which also comprises of Wiyeta Secondary School (Rift Valley Region), Alliance Girls High School (Central Region) and Sega Girls High School (Nyanza Region) in the group of death.

In Group B, Tar Tar Girls High School (Rift Valley Region), Waa Girls Secondary School (Coast Region), Materdel High School (Eastern Region) and Moi Girls Nangili Secondary School (Western Region) will be out to prove doubters as they battle out to finish on top of other contenders.

The games will be a culmination of the Under-16 boys and girls’ tournament with a total of 5,000 schools having registered and participated for a chance to be inaugurated as the national champions.

Since 2008, the tournament has had over ten thousand students participating.

The tournament is under the Ministry of Education, in partnership between Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) and Coca-Cola.

NATIONAL FINALS GROUPS

BOYS GIRLS GROUP A GROUP B GROUP A GROUP B St. Peter’s Mumias High School (Western Region) St. Anthony High School (Rift Valley Region) Olympic High School (Nairobi Region) Tar Tar Girls High School (Rift Valley Region) St. Cyprian High School (Eastern Region) Upper Hill High School (Nairobi Region) Wiyeta Secondary School (Rift Valley Region) Waa Girls Secondary School (Coast Region) Riyabu Secondary School (Nyanza Region) Olbolsat Secondary School (Central Region) Alliance Girls High School (Central Region) Materdel High School (Eastern Region) (North Eastern Region Representative) Kinondo Secondary School (Coast Region) Sega Girls High School (Nyanza Region) Moi Girls Nangili Secondary School (Western Region)