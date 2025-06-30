‘No team can stop us in FKF Premier League,’ – Nairobi United’s Otieno says

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30, 2025 – Nairobi United defender John Otieno says the club will be one to watch in next season’s Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League after earning promotion from the second tier.

Otieno says Naiboiz have shown they have what it takes to mix it with the creme-de-la-creme of Kenyan football based on their fairytale run in the FKF Cup.

“Next season we are coming for the league. We have already shown ourselves to be giant killers and we want to continue the same streak in the top flight. I believe that no team can stop us…the only team that can stop us is ourselves,” the towering centreback said.

Otieno has been a rock in the centre of Nairobi United’s defence, leading them to the National Super League (NSL) title as well as the domestic cup crown.

Nairobi United players celebrate their first goal. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

He was once again at his usual best, snuffing out attacks and starting out new ones from the back in Nairobi United’s 2-1 win over Gor Mahia in the FKF Cup final at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, yesterday evening.

The defender was named man of the match for his superb display on the day.

However, he was more concerned about the collective effort that bore the win.

“I thank God very much for enabling me to win the man of the match today. I consider myself very lucky to have landed this award; it means I was doing something impactful in the game. Collectively, we have done very well and I am proud of the team,” he said.

He received Ksh 100,000 from tournament sponsors, Mozzart Bet, which the defender is expected to give towards a charitable cause of his choice.

Otieno says the money will be channeled towards his boyhood club in Nakuru that has made him who he is today.

“I have a club in Nakuru where I started my playing career until today where I am. I will be giving them this money and maybe it could go a long way in spurring them and enabling some of the players to reach such a stage as I have done today,” he said.

Other than the FKF Premier League, the Johnson Sakaja-owned side will play in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Confederations Cup.