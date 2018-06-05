Arsenal signs former Juventus defender Lichtsteiner

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 5 – Arsenal have announced the signing of former Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner.

The Switzerland international is currently a free agent, but the deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

The 34-year-old was out of contract at the Serie A champions and joins the Gunners ahead of captaining Switzerland at the World Cup.

In a statement on his official Twitter page, Lichtsteiner said: “Happy and honoured to be a Gunner!

“Will work hard and passionately day in and day out to achieve our sporting objectives and to win trophies with this great club.”

He becomes the first signing since Unai Emery’s appointment as head coach and will wear the number 12 shirt.

Emery said: “Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad. He’s a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch.”

Lichtsteiner has made over 250 appearances for Juventus and is the fourth-most capped player in Switzerland history with 99 appearances for his country.

He has won seven Serie A titles, four Coppa Italias and three Italian Super Cups at Juventus after joining the club from Lazio in 2011.