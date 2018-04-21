KCB maul Mwamba to reach Enterprise semis

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Kenya Cup champions KCB RFC stormed into the semi-finals of the Enterprise Cup after demolishing Mwamba 53-7 in the quarters played at the Lions Den on Saturday.

KCB, who are chasing a treble, grounded seven tries, six conversions and two penalties to whitewash Mwamba who were under the tutelage of veteran player Humphrey Kayange.

Felix Ojow, who scored a brace, went over for KCB’s opening try that was converted by Marlin Mukolwe to see the Bankers lead 7-0.

Leading 17-0 at half time, Michael Kimwele added another try for KCB as Ahmed Shabaan converted to see KCB extend the lead by 24-0. Shaban converted again shortly after Rocky Aguko went over as the bankers extended their lead to 31-0.

The tight match saw Oliver Mang’eni bulldoze over for a centre post try that was converted by Esau Otieno as KCB led by 41-0. George Asin went over to see KCB leading 46-7 before Ojow added a second try. Esau converted for KCB to leave the scores at 53-7.

KCB will face either Nondies or Homeboyz in Enterprise Cup semis next weekend.