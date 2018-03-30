Impala lifts 2018 KRU Women’s 10-a-side festival title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Impala Saracens were crowned overall winners of the 2018 Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Women’s 10-a-side festival after their victory in the final round at the Nakuru Athletic Club on Good Friday.

The Sarries and hosts Top Fry Nakuru met in the cup final, playing to a 5-5 draw at the close of regulation time.

Fading light ruled out the possibility of proceeding with play in sudden death and penalty kicks, meaning the winner had to be decided by the toss of a coin as stipulated in the tournament manual. Lady luck smiled on the Sarries who emerged victorious.

They had earlier blanked outgoing champions Northern Suburbs 21-0 in the semis while Nakuru edged out Mwamba 12-0.

Suburbs would finish the Nakuru round in third place after a 12-0 win over Mwamba while early pacesetters Homeboyz took fifth place with a 5-0 win over Shamas.

Comras finished seventh in Nakuru after beating Blad Babes 7-0 in the ranking final.

Collated Results

Top Fry Nakuru 46 Blad Babes 0

Northern Suburbs 5 Menengai Cream Homeboyz 0

StanChart Impala Saracens 19 Mwamba 0

Shamas 14 Comras 0

Top Fry Nakuru 17 Menengai Cream Homeboyz 0

Northern Suburbs 17 Blad Babes 0

Stanchart Impala Saracens 26 Comras 5

Shamas 5 Mwamba 14

Menengai Cream Homeboyz 25 Blad Babes 0

Top Fry Nakuru 12 Northern Suburbs 0

Comras 7 Mwamba 5

Stanchart Impala Saracens 29 Shamas 12

-By KRU Website-