Olwande penalty eases Mathare chop fears

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5- A touch of fortune and some good goalkeeping from Levis Opiyo worked well for Mathare United on Sunday as Samuel Olwande’s first half penalty saw them beat Nzoia Sugar 1-0 at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani to ease relegation fears.

With the victory Mathare moved to 35 points, maintaining their 15th position and staying clear of the red zone.

Nzoia had great scoring opportunities especially in the second half but they couldn’t hit the target with keeper Opiyo making some good saves to keep them in the game.

In a hugely attacking game, Mathare got into the lead in the 13th minute from the penalty spot after Festus Okiring committed an outrageous foul inside the box, swinging his arms across the face of Cliff Nyakeya with no danger at all and the referee pointed to the spot.

Though Nzoia players were remonstrating with first assistant referee Gilbert Cheruiyot who had waved his flag to alert the referee of the foul, head coach Bernard Mwalala was screaming on the touchline; “Get out of there that’s an obvious penalty!”, hugely enraged with the action of his left-back.

Olwande stepped up and with his vast experience, in the coolest of ways sent keeper Benson Mangala the wrong way for Mathare to pick the priceless lead.

The game had started with good pace, both sides not shying away from attacking.

In the eighth minute, Nyakeya broke off the right before cutting in a decent low cross, but Brian Otieno slid in superbly to block the ball with John Mwangi waiting to tap into the net.

In a quick transition, Nzoia had a chance as well but Luke Namanda shot wide with a good opportunity on the right after being flicked through by Patrick Kwitonda.

Seven minutes after conceding, Nzoia should have drawn back level but some poor decision making saw Lawrence Juma waste a glorious opportunity.

-Kwitonda miss-

Skipper Vincent Ngesa picked up his team-mate well on the right with Juma twisting away from his marker to lay the ball on his left foot path, but instead of picking out Kwitonda placed well at the edge of the six yard box, he went for a curling effort which was awry.

In the 27th minute, Okiring had a chance to redeem himself after giving away a cheap penalty but his curling shot unmarked on the left went over the bar.

Nzoia had an even better chance in the 33rd minute when Namanda beat Olwande for pace on the right, shot in an incisive low cross but a sliding Kwitonda completely missed the ball with the goalmouth at his mercy.

Five minutes later, Edwin Wafula was gifted with a chance unmarked at the far post from a Namanda cross, but he placed his shot straight at Mathare keeper Opiyo at point blank.

A minute to halftime from a well executed counter attack, Nyakeya sped off on the right, cut back a cross but Chris Oduor and John Mwangi both sliding in missed with Mangala well beaten in the Nzoia goal.

In the second half, it was Nzoia who had most of the chances. In the 50th minute, Lawrence Juma’s freekick from range went inches over bar while on the other end, Nyakeya had a low shot saved by Mangala.

–Nzano chances-

It was substitute Edgar Nzano who had the best chances of the game but all went begging. Less than two minutes after coming on for Peter Gin, Nzano was spotted unmarked by a Juma cross from the right but he headed wide.

Almost immediately, he broke the offside trap once again this time to pick an Okiring cross, but his tap evaded the target once more.

He finally found the bull’s eye with 15 minutes left from a Kwitonda cross, but Levis Opiyo in the Mathare goal was hawkeyed to make a superb point blank save.