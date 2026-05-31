Ruto Lands in Wajir Ahead of Historic Madaraka Day in North Eastern

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – President William Ruto has arrived in Habaswein, Wajir County, as he begins a development tour of Kenya’s North Eastern region ahead of this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, which will be held in Wajir for the first time in the region’s history.

The theme for 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations will be “Education, Skills and the Future”, placing learning, innovation and skills development.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the historic event for the county has been well planned to ensure peace and security of all the attendees.

The country benefited from construction of new tarmac roads, street lighting, electricity and water connections within the town a move which is expected to open up the Wajir Town as a formidable economic hub supporting businesses, agriculture and tourism sectors.

The government has invested in the renovations at the Wajir International Airport where the runway, apron and visitors check-in areas have been upgraded.