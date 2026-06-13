7 Kenyan seafarers return home after 3-month detention ordeal in international waters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Seven Kenyan seafarers have returned home after spending nearly three months in detention in international waters, ending a harrowing ordeal that had exposed them to the possibility of lengthy prison terms and substantial financial penalties abroad.

The sailors were reunited with their families in an emotional homecoming ceremony attended by Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, who described their return as a moment of relief after months of uncertainty.

The crew members had been detained in March while working aboard a vessel in international waters under circumstances that threatened severe legal consequences, sparking concern among their families and maritime authorities.

“It was an immense relief to receive and witness seven of our seafarers finally reunite with their families,” Joho said.

“Their journey home follows a harrowing ordeal that began in March this year, when they were detained in international waters and faced the prospect of decades in prison or heavy financial penalties.”

The successful return of the seafarers marks the conclusion of a difficult chapter that highlighted the vulnerabilities faced by maritime workers operating far from home under complex international legal and regulatory frameworks.

In response, the government has announced measures aimed at strengthening safeguards for Kenyan seafarers working in the global shipping industry.

Joho said authorities are accelerating the implementation of Seafarers’ Identity Documents (SIDs) and pursuing wider mutual recognition agreements on professional competencies with regional and international partners to enhance protection for Kenyan maritime workers.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the reforms are intended to improve compliance with international maritime standards, facilitate smoother movement of Kenyan seafarers across jurisdictions and reduce the risks associated with employment on foreign vessels.

“While we are grateful to have them back, we are also taking decisive action to ensure no other crew member faces a similar situation,” Joho said.

“We shall be further strengthening our institutional safeguards by implementing Seafarers’ Identity Documents (SIDs) and advancing the mutual recognition of competencies with our regional and global partners. These measures are critical to protecting our crew, ensuring international compliance, and mitigating future risks.”

The incident has drawn attention to the growing presence of Kenyan professionals in the global maritime workforce, a sector that the government has identified as a key pillar of the Blue Economy and a source of employment opportunities for young Kenyans.

Joho was joined during the reception by Kenya Maritime Authority Director General CPA Omae Nyarandi and Bandari Maritime Academy Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Lewa, who welcomed the seafarers back to the country and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the welfare of Kenyan maritime personnel working around the world.