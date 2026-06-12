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NGEC Mandate Critical to Equal Opportunity for All Kenyans, DP Kindiki says

The Deputy President said the Government will facilitate cooperation between the commission and other State departments to ensure efficient service delivery while avoiding duplication of roles and responsibilities.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) in promoting inclusion and equality for all Kenyans, regardless of gender or identity.

Speaking during a meeting with commissioners from the National Gender and Equality Commission at his Harambee Annex office, the Deputy President assured the commission of the Government’s full support in advancing its mandate of promoting equality, inclusion, and protection of vulnerable groups across the country.

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The Deputy President said the Government will facilitate cooperation between the commission and other State departments to ensure efficient service delivery while avoiding duplication of roles and responsibilities.

Kindiki further emphasized the importance of independent institutions in strengthening governance and accountability, pledging continued Government support to enhance the commission’s capacity while safeguarding its autonomy.

He noted that an empowered and independent National Gender and Equality Commission is critical in ensuring that all Kenyans enjoy equal opportunities and protection under the law.

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