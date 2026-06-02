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Duale to Explain Ebola Preparedness, US Deal Before Parliamentary Committee

Hundreds of residents in Nanyuki on June 1 staged a protest against the proposed establishment of an Ebola quarantine and isolation facility at Laikipia Airbase, amid growing national debate over Kenya’s preparedness and role in managing cross-border infectious disease cases.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is slated to brief the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health on Kenya’s preparedness to manage the Ebola Bundibugyo virus and to clarify the nature of any arrangement between Nairobi and Washington.

Duale, alongside senior Ministry of Health officials, will explain the reported agreement between Kenya and the United States regarding the quarantining of Americans exposed to the Ebola Bundibugyo virus.

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“The purpose of this letter is to invite you to a meeting with the Committee to provide a comprehensive briefing on Kenya’s preparedness to manage the virus, and details regarding the aforementioned agreement, if any, with the United States government,” reads part of a letter from the Clerk of the National Assembly.

“The Committee considers the matter urgent, given its potential implications on the lives of citizens,” the letter adds.

Hundreds of residents in Nanyuki on June 1 staged a protest against the proposed establishment of an Ebola quarantine and isolation facility at Laikipia Airbase, amid growing national debate over Kenya’s preparedness and role in managing cross-border infectious disease cases.

The demonstrators initially marched toward the perimeter of Laikipia Airbase but were blocked by heavily armed Kenya Air Force personnel, who denied them access to the military installation.

Security forces established a cordon around the facility, forcing the crowd to retreat and redirect their procession toward Nanyuki town.

The U.S. government is reported to have committed $13.5 million (Sh1.7 billion) toward Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

On May 29, the High Court temporarily halted the establishment, operationalisation, or facilitation of any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation, or treatment facilities in Kenya under arrangements involving the United States or any foreign government, pending the hearing of a petition.

Justice Patricia M. Nyaundi issued the orders after certifying as urgent a petition filed by Katiba Institute challenging the planned facilities and the possible transfer or admission of Ebola-exposed persons into Kenya.

A day later, the United States moved to calm tensions over the controversial Ebola isolation facility, signaling ongoing diplomatic engagement aimed at resolving legal and public concerns.

In a statement shared via its U.crqdS. Foreign Assistance platform, Washington confirmed it is aware of the court challenge filed in Kenya and is actively consulting with Kenyan authorities.

“We are aware of the court action filed in Kenya against the Ebola isolation facility. We are in touch with Kenyan authorities and are optimistic we can resolve objections,” read the message posted on X.

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