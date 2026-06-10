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Kiptoo said the focus of the budget remains on accelerating economic transformation, creating jobs, supporting businesses, and improving the livelihoods of Kenyans as the government seeks to steer growth and strengthen economic resilience/Chris Kiptoo

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: Treasury finalises FY 2026/27 Budget presentation preparations ahead of Thursday

Final preparations are underway for the FY 2026/27 Budget Statement, set to be delivered on Thursday.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 — Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo says final preparations are underway for the FY 2026/27 Budget Statement, which will be presented to the nation on Thursday, June 11, 2026, by Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

He noted that the budget process is now in its final stages ahead of the national presentation, underscoring that the exercise reflects a key moment in the country’s fiscal planning cycle.

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Kiptoo said the focus of the budget remains on accelerating economic transformation, creating jobs, supporting businesses, and improving the livelihoods of Kenyans as the government seeks to steer growth and strengthen economic resilience.

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