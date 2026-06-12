KPC Foundation, Power Learn Project launch AI Fellowship for Kenyan youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 — The KPC Foundation and Power Learn Project Africa have launched the Inuka Tech Fellowship, a fully sponsored programme aimed at equipping young Kenyans with artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and operational technology skills amid growing demand for digital talent.

The 12-week in-person fellowship, unveiled at the iHub in Nairobi, seeks to bridge the gap between industry demand for AI-enabled talent and the shortage of job-ready digital professionals across Africa.

According to the World Economic Forum, nearly 44 percent of workers’ skills are expected to be disrupted within the next five years due to advances in AI and automation, while LinkedIn ranks AI and data analytics among the world’s fastest-growing skill categories.

The Inuka Tech Fellowship is designed around an apprenticeship-style learning model that combines classroom instruction with hands-on projects, workplace simulations, mentorship and real-world problem-solving experiences.

Participants will receive training in AI applications, Python programming, machine learning, data analytics, automation tools, dashboard development and data storytelling, with practical exposure to sectors including energy, fintech, healthcare, logistics, retail and public service.

“Across Africa, young people are ambitious, connected and eager to participate in the digital economy, but too many still lack access to industry-relevant opportunities,” said Mumbi Ndung’u.

“The Inuka Tech Fellowship is designed to close that gap by equipping learners with practical AI and data skills that employers are actively seeking today and will need even more urgently tomorrow.”

$15.7 trillion

Recent estimates by PwC indicate that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, while digital transformation across Africa continues to fuel demand for data analysts, machine learning specialists, business intelligence professionals and AI-enabled operational talent.

Unlike conventional technology training programmes, the fellowship seeks to replicate modern workplace environments through structured job simulations, collaborative projects and innovation challenges.

Participants will also gain access to mentorship opportunities, peer learning networks and AI-assisted development tools, while benefiting from post-training career support through PLP’s Talent Hub ecosystem, which connects graduates to employment, internship and future-of-work opportunities.

Graduates will be prepared for careers including Operational Data Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst, Energy Analytics Specialist, Supply Chain Analyst and Predictive Analytics Engineer.

Speaking during the launch, Carol Kiplagat emphasized the importance of industry-led partnerships in preparing young people for the changing labour market.

“The future of employment belongs to young people who can combine digital capability, analytical thinking and innovation,” she said.

“Through this partnership, we are creating opportunities for Kenyan youth to transition from learning into meaningful careers while supporting industries that urgently require digital talent.”

The programme targets recent graduates and aspiring technology professionals with an interest in data analytics, operational technology and digital innovation. Eligible applicants include graduates in computer science, information technology, statistics and related fields with foundational knowledge of programming languages such as Python, JavaScript, Java or C#.

The inaugural cohort of 30 fellows is expected to begin training this month.

Organizers say the initiative is part of broader efforts to build employer-aligned digital skills and create sustainable pathways to employment as Africa’s digital economy continues to expand.