Wanga leads Homa Bay governor race at 58% as rivals trail, Swiss poll shows

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Incumbent Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has taken an early lead in the county’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Swiss Poll survey, widening the gap between her and her closest challengers.

The poll places Wanga at 58.7 percent, signalling strong support as political alignments begin to take shape ahead of the next election.

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero follows at 15.3 percent, narrowly edging out former Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga, who trails closely at 15.1 percent. The two appear locked in a tight contest for the alternative vote.

Analysts say the close margin between Kidero and Magwanga could fragment opposition support unless one candidate emerges as a clear challenger to the incumbent.

The survey also indicates that 8.3 percent of voters remain undecided, leaving room for potential shifts as campaigns intensify.

Wanga’s commanding lead suggests a strong incumbency advantage, though political observers note that the race is still in its early stages and could evolve depending on alliances, campaign strategies and voter turnout dynamics.

The findings highlight a developing contest in Homa Bay, with the incumbent firmly ahead while her challengers battle for relevance in a crowded field.