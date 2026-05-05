UDA postpones Ol Kalou nomination to Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The United Democratic Alliance has rescheduled its party nomination exercise for Ol Kalou Constituency in Nyandarua County to Friday.

The announcement was made by the party’s National Elections Board Chairman Anthony Mwaura, following feedback from party members and candidates.

Mwaura said the decision was reached after reviewing concerns raised by stakeholders in the constituency.

The Ol Kalou seat is expected to attract intense competition, with the rescheduling likely to give candidates more time to mobilise support ahead of the primaries.